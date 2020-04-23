  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma not 'just friends'

Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma not 'just friends'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 19:33:59 IST

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he and his "Commando 3" co-star Adah Sharma are "not at all" just friends.

A Twitter user asked Vidyut: "Are you and Adah are 'just friends'?"

Vidyut was quick to respond. He said: "'Just friends' not at all ..we are courageous, kind,intuitive, focused, greatful, open minded, unassuming, considerate, sharing, Educated, happy, calm, quite and BEST FRIENDS.. I wish upon you someone like u @adah_sharma."

This comes right after Adah posted: "My TED talk !! Tell me what u think ! I'm free now I will read all youtube comments loooollll"

A lot of her followers found the video "awesome".

Praising her, Vidyut recommended others to watch it too and he wrote: "My personal favourite..articulate and funny..A must watch."

On the work front, Vidyut will soon be seen in "Khuda Hafiz".

"'Khuda Hafiz' is a romantic movie. It a true story, about a man who is madly in love with his wife, and gets married in 2009 during the recession. They go abroad and get a job. (The story is about) how this girl gets picked up and how the guy gets her back. It's a hardcore, true romantic movie with a little action," Vidyut had told IANS earlier.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

NewsAlaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

Alaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

NewsGet ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

Get ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

NewsDice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

Dice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

NewsBaarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

Baarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

NewsMadonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Madonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hum Paanch'

Song Lyrics of 'Hum Paanch'

FeatureSix Bollywood films for that cricket-fix during the lockdown

Six Bollywood films for that cricket-fix during the lockdown

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix