Vidyut Jammwal uses ancient martial art to light and put out his candles!

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Along with other B-Towners, actor Vidyut Jammwal too responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to switch off and light up on Sunday night at 9pm, but with a difference. Instead of lighting and blowing off his candles the traditional way, Vidyut exercised the ancient Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu to get the job done.

In a couple of videos he posted on social media, Vidyut can be seen lighting the candles and then putting them out without actually touching them, but by simply using his Kalaripayattu skillput out his candles!

"AFTER #9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #KALARIPAYATTU says "There are millions of different ways to do the same thing - TRY ALL #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #AabYehKarKeDekho #KICKINGoutCORONAwithISOLATION (innerpilgrimage)," Vidyut wrote.

Fans are naturally spellbound.

"Precision, directness and quickness combined together and we get Vidyut Jammwal!" a user wrote.

Another fan expressed: "Looks like ur the best magician as well, apart from being the best martial artist."

Still another fan commented: "Don't know why Bollywood does not recognize your talent. But one day you will deliver and you will be the pride of Indian cinema. My best wishes to you sir. Love you."

