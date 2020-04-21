Vidyut on lockdown: Now is a great time to listen to our own ideas

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal feels that the time in lockdown should be taken as an "inner pilgrimage" and one should utilise this period to listen to the ideas from within.

"I always time spend with my near and dear ones. I spend enough time with them and I am happy spending time now also. I've never had shortage of time because time can be managed. But it's a great time because the whole world is in lockdown it's an inner pilgrimage we can go into. We have only been talking to people and listening to them, but now is the time to listen to our ideas," Vidyut told IANS.

Vidyut is currently inspiring fans and followers with his live online fitness sessions. He says he wants everyone to understand the basics.

"Me blowing the candles with my hands or feet or doing the bottle cap challenge or break a brick with an egg with my hand -- that needs a lot of training. You need to get your basics right... That's the whole idea behind this programme and age is not a criteria... Every part of your body needs to be worked out, said the actor, who has been doing martial art form Kalaripayattu since the age of three.

He added: "In Kalaripayattu there are six systems a person needs to master cardiovascular system, respiratory systems, digestive system, visceral system, skeletal system and the neuro muscular system. If you know all of them then you are a master and to know all of them you need to study them."

The actor has a great fan following on social media. Fans follow his workout very diligently. Vidyut enjoys a following of 3.6 million on Instagram and 184.1K on Twitter.

What prompted him to start his live online fitness sessions? "Every time I was working or something I would get a message from them saying that 'please share your workout or diet tips' I have to genuinely spend time doing that so the way I workout, which is different from other people like go to the gym for two hours... So, I started doing one part of my workout for these guys and it just caught fire and I am happy I did. Whatever I do I share one part of my training with them," he said.

--IANS

dc/vnc/pgh