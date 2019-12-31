Viineet Kumar celebrates New Year's eve with underprivileged kids

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 16:34:13 IST

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) "Mukkabaaz" actor Viineet Kumar on Tuesday celebrated New Year's eve in a noble way. He took a bunch of underprivileged kids along with him to a fast food joint for burgers and fries.

"Kudos to The Wishing Factory (NGO) for championing the cause of nurturing underprivileged kids. I'm so glad that I got to spend the last day of the year with them, we discussed about films and their passions. I couldn't have asked for more," Viineet said, who was seen treating the kids at a McDonald's outlet.

On the work front, Viineet has completed shooting for the untitled Hindi remake of the tamil superhit, "Thiruttu Payale 2", costarring Urvashi Rautela. He will also be seen in the films "Aadhaar" and "The Kargil Girl".

In 2019, he impressed with his performances in the web show "Bard Of Blood" and the film "Saand Ki Aankh".

