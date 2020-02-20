Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday to share screen space

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 12:09:49 IST

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space in director Puri Jagannadh's upcoming pan-India venture.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the news of the upcoming yet untitled film.

Welcoming the stunning @ananyapandayy for our Pan-India venture with @TheDeverakonda, directed by @purijagan! @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18. It's going to be a thrilling ride! @PuriConnects #PCfilm #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda," Karan, who is producing the film, tweeted.

Ananya said she is "happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film."

Jagannadh too took to the micro-blogging website to welcome Ananya on board.

Jagannadh wrote: "Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan-India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar... Having fun directing this cool venture."

Deverakonda welcomed Ananya to "the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries."

Details related to the film are still under wraps.

--IANS

dc/dpb

