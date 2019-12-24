  1. Home
Vijay Deverakonda: I strive to entertain

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Dec 2019 18:14:07 IST

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) "Arjun Reddy" star Vijay Deverakonda says he strives to entertain audience by developing a connection with them through his films.

"As an actor I strive to entertain the audience, and by not only doing films in general but doing films that the audience connects with," Vijay said.

"My character 'Vijay Govind' in 'Geetha Govinda' is in line with that idea. 'Geetha Govindam' is very different from the movies I have done in the past and hence I wasn't initially very convinced about the genre. But the character helped me step out of my comfort zone. 'Geetha Govindam' is a full-on wholesome entertainer which can be watched with the family," he added.

"Geetha Govindam" revolves around Vijay who falls in love with Geetha (essayed by Rashmika Mandanna) and does everything that he can do to impress her. Geetha does not believe in his love and considers him to be an irresponsible person. There's a twist in the story when Vijay's sister gets engaged to Geetha's brother. The 2018 Telugu movie will premiere on December 25 on Zee Cinema.

