  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vijay Deverakonda: Leave medical masks for doctors, go for homemade options

Vijay Deverakonda: Leave medical masks for doctors, go for homemade options

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Apr 2020 15:34:19 IST

Hyderabad, April 7 (IANS) Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda has urged fans to use homemade masks and continue to remain safe at home.

"My loves, hope you are all staying safe. Cloth face covering will help slow disease spread. Leave the medical masks for doctors and instead, use handkerchief, use a scarf of your mom's chunni. Cover your face, stay safe. #MaskIndia," the actor wrote in his new Instagram post.

Vijay Deverakonda's view comes at a time when medical professionals are taking to social media, complaining about the lack of PPEs and masks.

Deverakonda isn't the only star to request fans to stay at home. From Chiranjeevi to Mahesh Babu, the biggest Tollywood stars are posting messages and videos asking fans to follow safety. Chiranjeevi even appeared in a video featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mohanlal, Sivarajkumar and Mammootty which was shot separately in their respective homes. It gave the message to stay home and stay safe.

On the film front, Vijay Deverakonda has shot a majority portion for his Bollywood debut opposite Ananya Panday. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the film is set to be wrapped up in 2020.

--IANS

rsn/vnc

NewsLady Gaga has announced a star-studded One World: Together at Home concert

Lady Gaga has announced a star-studded One World: Together at Home concert

NewsAkshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

Akshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

NewsLord Mahavira jain bhajan's

Lord Mahavira jain bhajan's

NewsCovid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

Covid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

NewsJungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Running Over' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'Running Over' by Justin Bieber

FeatureGet ready to claim your slice of Nostalgia with these shows which are back on TV

Get ready to claim your slice of Nostalgia with these shows which are back on TV

NewsThrowback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!

Throwback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!