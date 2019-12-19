  1. Home
  Vijay Deverakonda's good wishes to 'brother' Varun Dhawan for 'Street Dancer 3D'

Vijay Deverakonda's good wishes to 'brother' Varun Dhawan for 'Street Dancer 3D'

19 Dec 2019

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) "Arjun Reddy" star Vijay Deverakonda conveyed good wishes to Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for his upcoming film, Remo D'Souza's "Street Dancer 3D".

"Wishing brother @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @remodsouza @PDdancing and all the street dancers the very best for #StreetDancer3D... Releasing in Telugu on the 24th of Jan 2020," Deverakonda tweeted.

"Street Dancer 3D" is Varun and Shraddha Kapoor's second collaboration on the silver screen after "ABCD 2", which also was helmed by Remo D'Souza.

The film, which also features Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, has dancers from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and more. "Street Dancer 3D" highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music.

"Street Dancer 3D" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza.

--IANS

sug/vnc

