Vijay's selfie goes viral

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Feb 2020 21:48:33 IST

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) Tamil superstar Vijay's new selfie with fans has been trending on social media. The actor clicked the selfie with fans in the town of Neyveli.

The selfie which has now gone viral over the past few days was clicked from the top of a vehicle. In the pic, a huge crowd can be seen in the background.

Apparently, they are fans who came to watch Vijay shoot his upcoming film, "Master". So far, much hype has been garnered about the film, and three posters have been released. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi.

--IANS

vnc/vnc

