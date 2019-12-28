  1. Home
  3. Vijay Varma: Horror is a new, interesting genre for me

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Dec 2019 17:50:12 IST

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) "Gully Boy" actor Vijay Varma will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of the horror anthology "Ghost Stories". He finds horror a new and interesting genre.

Talking about working on "Ghost Stories", Vijay said: "Horror is a new and interesting genre for me; here you have to completely submit yourself to the part. While it was a different experience, working with this team was like going back home. It's deeply satisfying to be in the front of the camera."

"I like that my character is a mystery, so wait for the big reveal till next year," he added.

Zoya and fellow filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee have come together to create the Netflix anthology, which stream on January 1.

