  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vijay wants to watch 'Sorrarai Potturu' before signing his next?

Vijay wants to watch 'Sorrarai Potturu' before signing his next?

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Feb 2020 14:18:11 IST

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) Southern star Vijay, who is busy with the shooting of his next film titled "Master" directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, might join hands with "Sorrarai Potturu" filmmaker Sudha Kongara.

According to pinkvilla.com, reports suggest that Vijay wants to first watch Kongara's "Sorrarai Potturu" before signing on the dotted line for her film. It is expected that Vijay will announce his next film after completing the shooting of "Master".

Vijay has already gone through the narrations from Kongara, Vetrimaaran, and Pandiraj, but he has not yet finalised the director, reports the portal.

When Sudha Kongura narrated her script to Vijay, he was impressed by it. However, the "Bigil" star reportedly wants to watch her film "Sorrarai Pottru" before taking up anything. Vijay expressed his concern, Kongara showed the actor some glimpses of the film and he was overwhelmed with her filming techniques.

According to the portal, Kongara is in final talks with Vijay.

--IANS

dc/bg

News'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

NewsHere's how Hrithik Roshan keeps growing and evolving in his life

Here's how Hrithik Roshan keeps growing and evolving in his life

NewsAyushmaan's SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN dominated Vicky's BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP!

Ayushmaan's SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN dominated Vicky's BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP!

NewsHina Khan bags 'Television Star of the Decade' Award

Hina Khan bags 'Television Star of the Decade' Award

NewsShatrughan Sinha faces backlash after attending Pak wedding

Shatrughan Sinha faces backlash after attending Pak wedding

NewsGwyneth Paltrow hosts makeup-free dinner for friends

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts makeup-free dinner for friends

Movie ReviewBrahms The Boy II Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Brahms The Boy II Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

News'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Chandna is glowing in yellow dress

Surbhi Chandna is glowing in yellow dress