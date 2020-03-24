In the light of the recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, television actors, just like the rest of us, are remaining indoors and maintaining social distancing. While this is a stressful time, everyone is trying to stay positive, spending time with families, maintaining their health and indulging in hobbies

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria who plays Dev in COLORS’ popular show Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel is doing the same. The talented artiste, who is being appreciated for his role in the show used to indulge in painting and sketching.

However, given the hectic schedules that actors have, Vijayendra was not able to spend much time to work on his other skills. Now that he is staying at home, Vijayendra decided to take up the brush and rekindle with his old interest and ended up painting an entire wall in his living room.

Talking about it, Vijayendra says, “Painting and sketching used to be among my favourite hobbies a few years back, but as time went by and I got busy with work, I lost touch. But since the past few days due to self-isolation, there was not much to do so I felt like picking up the brush again and I started painting.

At first, I thought of coloring a portion of the wall in my living area, but I enjoyed the process so much, I ended up coloring the entire wall. It felt very therapeutic, and now I plan to regularly take time off my busy schedule and will continue to paint and sketch."