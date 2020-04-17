  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vijayendra Kumeria spends time tutoring his daughter Kimaya during lockdown

Vijayendra Kumeria spends time tutoring his daughter Kimaya during lockdown

Vijayendra Kumeria
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 11:00:49 IST

As the nation continues to be under a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people are making most use of their time at home and spending it in the company of their loved ones.

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria, popularly known as Dev in Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, is also using this opportunity and spending time with his family. The actor is especially bonding with his little daughter and making sure that she doesn’t miss out on her studies. While he stays at home, he has now also turned into her tutor.

Commenting further on the same, Vijayendra said, “I have learnt to take things in  a positive way. So, I am using this lockdown period by helping out my wife with her chores and helping my daughter Kimaya with her studies.

She is an extremely smart and intuitive child and I have the most wonderful time bonding with her. I help her read stories from her books, we trace shapes and we even practice writing and coloring. It’s a lot of fun. Earlier, due to my hectic working hours, I used  to always feel guilty that I didn’t get much time to spend with them. But now, I am making up for that lost time.”

Related Topics

NewsSunny Singh sporting a new 'Gabru Look' during quarantine period

Sunny Singh sporting a new 'Gabru Look' during quarantine period

News'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

NewsKota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

Kota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

NewsShraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

NewsNakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

NewsBritney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I'm Ready' by Sam Smith & Demi Lovato

Song Lyrics of 'I'm Ready' by Sam Smith & Demi Lovato

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dynasty' by Rina Sawayama

Song Lyrics of 'Dynasty' by Rina Sawayama

NewsGanesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

Ganesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan