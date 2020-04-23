Vikas Sethi: I want to get back to acting soon

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 06:20:31 IST

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Vikas Sethi has been away from showbiz for a while now. He says he wants to get back to work soon.

It's been about two years since the audience last saw him on screen.

"I want to get back to acting really soon. Gone are the days when you were considered too old to play a lead. There is room for actors to play a part of any age. Personally, I would like to get meaty roles and have no qualms about asking for work," said the "Sasural Simar Ka" actor.

He is also establishing his own production house.

"It is at the concept level. Given a choice between a positive or a negative role, I would love to take up a role with shades of grey. I'm of the opinion that a negative role offers an actor much more room to improvise whereas a good guy's role is in a defined framework," said the "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." actor.

Talking about the changes he finds in the industry, Vikas said: "I see some really good changes in the television industry today. It has become more streamlined in its approach and more professional. Nowadays, they have shifts from 9am to 9pm, whereas earlier we used to work for 18 hours at a stretch.

"Another thing that has been added to the bouquet of channels is the OTT platform, which offers TV actors another medium to showcase their acting prowess."

