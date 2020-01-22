  1. Home
  2. News
  3. #VikKat? Vicky & Katrina trigger off social media buzz

#VikKat? Vicky & Katrina trigger off social media buzz

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 21:22:00 IST

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Is it game on really, for VicKat? Fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on social media would love to think so.

Vicky and Katrina have been spotted together at quite a few parties over the past few months, including filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday party last week.

While the buzz of a rumoured relationship has been doing the rounds of the gossip grapevine for a while now, the more cynical have dismissed it all as publicity stunt.

Fans, though, are in a matchmaking mood on social media, going by a report in timesofindia.com. When the two stars were spotted attending a bash hosted by a mutual friend. Vicky arrived dressed casually in a black hoodie and track pants, teamed with cap and sneakers. Katrina on the other hand chose to make a style statement in white, and a minimum makeup look.

The website reports that fans are loving the idea of a new 'power jodi' in B-Town. No sooner did pcitures of the twi stars arriving at the party start to surface, they wanted a monicker to describe the two stars together.

So, after Saifeena and Ralia, #VicKat started doing the rounds on social media.

"WOOW Vicky and Katrina!" a user posted.

Another user went to the extent of suggesting a more permanent deal for the actors. "Mr and Mrs kaushal," wrote the user.

"What a beautiful luck for Vicky!" wrote another user.

"Unstoppable love," a user posted.

Is it just smoke, or is there first within? We'll keep filling you in on details as the story unfolds.

--IANS

vnc/vnc

NewsKaranvir Bohra to make his digital debut

Karanvir Bohra to make his digital debut

NewsAskSrk: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's epic reply to fans question

AskSrk: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's epic reply to fans question

NewsHrithik Roshan wishes to play a police officer

Hrithik Roshan wishes to play a police officer

NewsBeyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang begin shooting in Rishikesh

Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang begin shooting in Rishikesh

News'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' to re-release in India

'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' to re-release in India

NewsBigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri decides to end relationship with Paras Chhabra?

Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri decides to end relationship with Paras Chhabra?

NewsDemi Lovato's Grammy Awards performance to feature one special song

Demi Lovato's Grammy Awards performance to feature one special song

NewsDance Plus 5: Shah Rukh Khan stunned by this act

Dance Plus 5: Shah Rukh Khan stunned by this act

NewsAriana Grande shares a Grammy's rehearsal pic with BTS

Ariana Grande shares a Grammy's rehearsal pic with BTS