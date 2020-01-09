  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vikram Bhatt on having signing Hina Khan as lead actor of 'Hacked'

Vikram Bhatt on having signing Hina Khan as lead actor of 'Hacked'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Jan 2020 16:31:09 IST

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's "Hacked" is set to release next month. He says when he saw actress Hina Khan after her "Bigg Boss" stint, he knew she was the perfect choice for the role.

"Hina Khan has the ability to be in one role for eight years while she was on TV. It can be tough and something that can be respected," Bhatt told IANS referring to her show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

"She has a unique sense of style and from a 'saans bahu' girl has made herself into a fashion icon. Hina plays a fashion editor in 'Hacked' and when I saw her after 'Bigg Boss', I knew she was it for the role. A good looking good actor and a good human. What else are we looking for?" he added about the former "Bigg Boss 11" contestant.

Meanwhile, "Hacked", a stalker thriller directed by Bhatt, will now release on February 7 instead of January 31.

"I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of the real world and our vulnerable lives on the Internet is one such horror. It just takes one hacker with enough motivation to ruin your life," said Bhatt, known for making horror films like "Raaz" and "1920".

"'Hacked' is a film about a single woman and an obsessed hacker. Since there is a lot of VFX work in the film, we wanted to be absolutely ready, also, the new date works better as per our release strategy," he added.

Zee Studios will release the film that also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. It is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsJijaji Chhat Per Hain completes 2 wonderful years

Jijaji Chhat Per Hain completes 2 wonderful years

NewsWhy Sunny Leone doesn't want to share opinion on JNU violence?

Why Sunny Leone doesn't want to share opinion on JNU violence?

NewsHere's how Ekta Kapoor is all set to take over 2020

Here's how Ekta Kapoor is all set to take over 2020

News'Little Women', 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood' get India release dates

'Little Women', 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood' get India release dates

News'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu play the 'confused' parents

'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu play the 'confused' parents

NewsBigg Boss takes strict action against Paras, Mahira and Asim after the captaincy task mayhem

Bigg Boss takes strict action against Paras, Mahira and Asim after the captaincy task mayhem

NewsBigg Boss 13: When Rashami Desai praised Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: When Rashami Desai praised Sidharth Shukla

Dialogues'Jawaani Jaaneman' Dialogues: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's crazy 'Adulting' dialogues

'Jawaani Jaaneman' Dialogues: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's crazy 'Adulting' dialogues

FeatureAjay Devgn, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others roaring in their Fifties

Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others roaring in their Fifties