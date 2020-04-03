Vikrant Massey gets a beautiful b'day wish from fiancee Sheetal Thakur

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 22:36:25 IST

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey on Friday turned a year older, and his fiancee Sheetal Thakur penned a beautiful wish for him.

"You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known - and even that is an understatement. Happy happy birthday Bebu #janaabkajanamdinn," Sheetal wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she posted a picture in which Vikrant is seen giving her a peck on the cheek.

In an Instagram story, Sheetal posted a video in which she is seen giving head massage to Vikrant.

Vikrant and Sheetal have featured together in the web-series "Broken But Beautiful". They got engaged last year.

