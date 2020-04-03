Vikrant Massey gets a beautiful b'day wish from fiancee Sheetal Thakur
By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 22:36:25 IST
Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey on Friday turned a year older, and his fiancee Sheetal Thakur penned a beautiful wish for him.
"You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known - and even that is an understatement. Happy happy birthday Bebu #janaabkajanamdinn," Sheetal wrote on Instagram.
Along with it, she posted a picture in which Vikrant is seen giving her a peck on the cheek.
In an Instagram story, Sheetal posted a video in which she is seen giving head massage to Vikrant.
Vikrant and Sheetal have featured together in the web-series "Broken But Beautiful". They got engaged last year.
--IANS
sim/vnc