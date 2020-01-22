  1. Home
Vin Diesel flaunts his toned body in latest post

Vin Diesel flaunts his toned body in latest post (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 10:03:29 IST

Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel's Insta pose in a shirtless avatar is guaranteed to make fans go weak in the knees.

The "Fast And Furious" star recently took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he is seen flaunting his beef on the beach, clad only in a pair of board shorts.

"We will find a way, or we will make one... Barca BC," Diesel captioned the image.

Reacting to Diesel's body, a user commented: "You are hottest."

Another one wrote: "Stop being too hot."

Diesel's underwear shows in the pic, with Barca BC printed on it. The reference is to the name of a video game the actor launched in 2011, reports dailymail.co.uk.

