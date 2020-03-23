  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vin Diesel says Spielberg urges him to get to direction

Vin Diesel says Spielberg urges him to get to direction

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 11:51:13 IST

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Vin Diesel could be calling the shots as a director more often if filmmaker Steven Spielberg has his way.

Diesel had written, directed, and produced t in the self-starring 1997 movie "Strays", in which he played a drug dealer looking for a better life. Earlier, he had also directed and starred in the 1995 short film "Multi-Facial", which had led Spielberg to give him a role in his 1998 film, "Saving Private Ryan".

In a recent interview with The National, the 52-year-old actor said director Spielberg has been encouraging him to direct more often, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Speaking of Steven Spielberg, I saw him recently, and he had said to me, 'when I wrote the role for you in 'Saving Private Ryan', I was obviously employing the actor but I was also secretly championing thedirector in you, and you have not directed enough. That is a crime of cinema and you must get back in the directing chair.'" Diesel said.

He added: "I haven't directed enough."

The star went on to say he hopes to complete a planned film series about famed Carthaginian military leader Hannibal Barca, who fought the Romans during the Second Punic War around 200 BC.

"I haven't done it yet. As much as I am grateful for the accomplishments, there are moments when I go 'God, you promised the universe, very specifically, the Hannibal Barca trilogy, and you haven't delivered it. You travelled all over the world'," he said.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsMiley Cyrus blames exclusion of gay friends for quitting church

Miley Cyrus blames exclusion of gay friends for quitting church

NewsCardi B's theory: Celebs testing COVID-19 positive are all paid

Cardi B's theory: Celebs testing COVID-19 positive are all paid

NewsAlaya F urges citizens to stay home and observe social distancing to curb the spread of the pandemic. Check out!

Alaya F urges citizens to stay home and observe social distancing to curb the spread of the pandemic. Check out!

NewsHrithik Roshan throws light on films he would do all over again

Hrithik Roshan throws light on films he would do all over again

NewsA blend of music and dance.. Rhea Raj, surely is a one of a kind artist of today's time

A blend of music and dance.. Rhea Raj, surely is a one of a kind artist of today's time

NewsWho's Your Daddy?' Trailer: Rahul Dev and Harsh Beniwal's show is a full-on blockbuster

Who's Your Daddy?' Trailer: Rahul Dev and Harsh Beniwal's show is a full-on blockbuster

FeatureSaath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs will make you nostalgic

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs will make you nostalgic

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of MOVE by RAFTAAR

Song Lyrics of MOVE by RAFTAAR

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan's stylish necklace is worth a watch

Hina Khan's stylish necklace is worth a watch