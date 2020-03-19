  1. Home
  Vinit Kakar bags role in mythological show 'Radha Krishn'

19 Mar 2020

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actor Vinit Kakar will be seen playing Ashwatthama in the ongoing television show "Radha Krishn".

"When I saw the promo of 'Radha Krishn' for the first time, I was amazed. The cinematic treatment was so good. I wanted to be a part of this magnum opus from the start. I am thankful to the team to have me on the board," Vinit said.

The actor was last seen in "Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush". He has also featured in television shows such as "Vighnaharta Ganesh", "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan" and "Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai".

"Radha Krishn" airs on Star Bharat. The show also features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in its cast.

