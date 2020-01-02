  1. Home
Vinit Kakar in 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush'

02 Jan 2020

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) "Chandragupta Maurya" actor Vinit Kakar has joined the cast of "Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush".

He will play Indrajit, also known as Meghnada, in the show.

"I'm excited to be a part of the show. The role is very challenging in comparison to other roles that I have done on screen so far. People in the show will know in details about the story of Ravana's son. Also, this will mark my continuity of being a part of a mythological show on Indian television," he said.

Vinit has also featured in mythological shows like "Vighnaharta Ganesh", "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan" and "Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai".

