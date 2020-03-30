Vir Das: Comedians are well trained for lockdown

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das feels it's easy for a comedian to survive the coronavirus lockdown as they all are well trained to stay inside and prepare for their acts for hours.

"Comedians are pretty well trained for the lockdown. We travel alone most of the year, spend all day in a hotel room alone, and come out for about an hour to work in the evening. Your mind kind of gets used to conserving energy for the evening hour. It's the thing you enjoy the most. Yes we eat, work out, face-time, watch, write, all your regular stuff. But in the back of your head, you know there's something coming up in the evening. Something you enjoy so much it makes the rest of this sh*t, and this very strange lonely life, worth it," he wrote on Instagram.

Vir Das also urged his followers to make their evenings happening amid COVID-19 lockdown.

He said: "So if there is any advice I can give anyone for this lockdown..it's that your evening should be fun. Find something you really really enjoy and do that every single day. And your body and brain will get used to waiting,pacing itself, and almost paying the price for that later enjoyment. Over time, that becomes routine."

To keep his fans entertained, Vir Das recently released his new comedy series "Bright Side With Vir Das", which sees him discussing everything from balconies to our warped political allegiances and how irrelevant it has become now.

--IANS

sim/vnc