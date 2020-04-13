Vir Das gets double diction training for 'Hasmukh'

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actor-comedian Vir Das says there are many layers to his character in the upcoming show "Hasmukh", and that different accents play a crucial part.

The series traces the story of an unusual character who is timid and awkward till he commits a murder. Killing gives him a high.

"Hasmukh is born in a different family and is adopted into a different family. There are many layers to the character and different accents play a crucial part. Being in Saharanpur for a long time, helped catch and perfect how people spoke in the area," he said.A

"I have spent a considerable amount of my childhood in Bihar, so I know how people speak in the region. There are such interesting cultural layers in Hasmukh," he added.

Also featuring Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad, "Hasmukh" is directed by Nikhil Gonsalves and will release on April 17.

