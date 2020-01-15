After the grand success of Abroad Understanding and Losing It, inarguably India’s most popular comic globally - Vir Das is all ready to create a hattrick on the streaming giant Netflix.

His next comedy special Vir Das . For India is his love letter to the country and its traditions. Of course, when it comes from Das, it’s bound to be laden with humour and love. The show is all set to drop on Netflix on January 26.

This time Vir’s set will talk about the Indian customs and beliefs, sensibilities, popular culture, movies and heroes. Staying true to his satirical style, Vir will have a sharp take on the subjects at hand, never camouflaging the discussion point, hopefully stirring a dialogue. In 2018 and 2019, the actor-comic has had the opportunity of travelling the length and breadth of the country.

For his last production, Jestination Unknown, he performed at smaller venues including towns like Patiala, Lucknow, Leh and more thus imbibing in the local culture and noticing their mores and ways. He was able to bring in these detailed elements to his new set and because it comes from first hand experiences, it’s an authentic depiction full of heart.

Talking about it Vir said, “There’s so much about India that needs to be said. When we talk of representing the country on a global scale, we need to represent it holistically.

Our strength is our diversity and this special celebrates the uniqueness of the country’s fabric. We are all so different from each other and yet we are bound together by a value system and traditions.

This set had to be more innocent. It had to come from a place of lived in knowledge. I have tried maintain that purity of heart in the writing and hope it resonates with people. I had a great time writing it because it was a phase of learning so much about India which I didn’t know before.”