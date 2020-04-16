  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vir Das takes cue from 'desi' stand-ups for 'Hasmukh'

Vir Das takes cue from 'desi' stand-ups for 'Hasmukh'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 16:30:23 IST

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor-comedian Vir Das says preparing for his starring role in upcoming show "Hasmukh" was the best part of working in the project.

He "consciously watched" a lot of shows by local stand-up comics to get his character in the Netflix show right.

"A lot of my research had started when I was writing the show. But when I began my prep as an actor, I consciously watched a lot of shows by local stand-up comics," Vir said.

"I had finished 'Jestination Unknown' around the same time so by virtue of that I'd learnt that humour is rooted in local styles and culture. There is more banter. The stories are intimate. I used all of that in Hasmukh's set. Watching more and more comics nudged me towards finding the right persona for 'Hasmukh'," he added.

Talking about his character, Vir explained: "He is essentially an introvert and his stage person is a lot more open. I chalked out everything that Hasmukh would want to include in his set, figured a delivery style for him and made it entirely different from what he is off stage. The prep was actually the best part of the show for me. I enjoyed it to bits."

"Hasmukh" is about an ambitious comic on a mission to prove to his mentor that he is a good comedian. It shows how every dream comes with a price and Hasmukh (Vir Das) realises that the only way to "kill it on stage", is if he "kills off stage".

Also featuring Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad, "Hasmukh" is directed by Nikhil Gonsalves and will release on April 17. The Netflix show is produced for Applause Entertainment by Emmay Entertainment.

--IANS

sug/vnc

News'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

NewsKota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

Kota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

NewsShraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

NewsNakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

NewsBritney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

NewsCamila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Movie ReviewLove Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Love Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Fashion & LifestyleJacqueline Fernandez shows us how Yoga, with inversions is the best pick for quarantine

Jacqueline Fernandez shows us how Yoga, with inversions is the best pick for quarantine

FeatureRangrasiya serial songs which will make you nostagic

Rangrasiya serial songs which will make you nostagic