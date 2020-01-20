Vir Das' third Netflix special - For India's trailer is out

Come Republic Day on 26th January, the third Netflix special of actor-comedian, Vir Das’ For India will be available to stream worldwide. The actor has had two other successful outings with one of the worlds largest streaming platforms, one in 2017 titled Abroad Understanding and another in 2018 titled Losing It.

Now a little over a year later, after the third Netflix aptly titled For India is Vir’s celebratory journey for the country, its people, it’s traditions to modern culture to modern day films.

For India is essentially a broad summary of all varied experiences Vir has had as an Indian, the culture, the values and work it as a homage to the people of India.

Speaking of it, Vir said, “ Usually a special is about a comedian. This time it's about his country. It's about what it means to be Indian. The Indian condition. Celebrating the best and the craziest in us.

It's got little things and some pretty big things too. So i just had to really research and talk to people. What are they watching, what are they talking about , what's keeping them up at night. And then to make it ready and relatable for a worldwide audience. How do you explain 1.3 billion people to 6 billion? That's the aim of the show”.