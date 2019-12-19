Television most adorable couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are currently vacationing and travelling their hearts out. Both of them love travelling and they keep their fans updated by showering their adorable vacation pictures.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal travel to exotic locations and beaches and many more.

Sanaya recently posted a video in which they are seen indulging in a snow fight. In the video, Mohit Sehgal is walking and all of sudden comes a snowball hit on his back and is scared of a while and finds out Sanaya hit it. Later, Mohit also took revenge by throwing a snowball at Sanaya.

Mohit and Sanaya are enjoying their winter vacation in an exotic place and are often seen posting photos on their respective social media handles.

On the work front, Sanaya Irani was last in Vikram Bhatt’s film ‘Ghost The Film’ and her latest music video ‘Intezaar’ with Gurmeet Choudhary was also a superhit.

Check out Mohit and Sanaya’s snow fight video below:

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani.

Check out Mohit and Sanaya’s snow fight video. Sanaya captioned, "Got you Mr Sehgal @itsmohitsehgal . Winter is here ❄️ 🥶 ⛄️."

Mohit Sehgal captioned, "Payback time Mrs. Sehgal @sanayairani 😂😂"

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani at Japanese tea garden.