Virtual tribute to Pandit Ravi Shankar by daughter Anoushka and wife

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The late Grammy award-winner sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankars wife Sukanya and daughter Anoushka Shankar have given a special virtual tribute on his 100th birth anniversary.

The music legend was to be commemorated with a series of Ravi Shankar Centennial Concerts in May at San Diego Civic Theatre, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Carnegie Hall and Southbank Centre, to celebrate his 100th birth anniversary on April 7. The Ravi Shankar Centennial Concerts were to feature family members Norah Jones and Anoushka as well as special guest artists Philip Glass, Dhani Harrison (son of George Harrison), Nitin Sawhney, and an orchestra of Shankar's foremost disciples performing on stage across the globe.

The centenary tour got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why the Shankar family decided to commemorate him virtually.

"We were meant to have celebrated with a massive gala performance, but since that can't happen, we're inviting you to join us at home instead. Sending you love and light in these trying times," said Anoushka through her post Instagram account.

To this, Sukanya added: "My husband's music continues to bring magic to people around the globe. As the whole world faces these challenging times, it's more important than ever to celebrate our common humanity with art that transcends boundaries. I'm thrilled that the Southbank Centre will be celebrating his legacy online and throughout the year as part of Shankar 100. While I'm saddened the Ravi Shankar Centenary concert has been postponed, I look forward to next spring, when we can all come together for this very special event."

The Ravi Shankar Centennial Virtual Tribute included the following disciples: Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (Mohan veena), Shubhendra Rao (sitar), Gaurav Mazumdar (sitar), Aditya Verma (sarod), Ravichandra Kulur (flute), Barry Phillips (cello), Ashwani Shankar (shehnai), Bickram Ghosh (tabla), B.C. Manjunath (mridangam) aside of Anoushka performing Sandhya Raga by Ravi Shankar.

Additionally, to celebrate the centennial of Ravi Shankar, author Oliver Craske will release a biography, "Indian Sun: The Life and Music of Ravi Shankar" with an India tour by Alchemist Live towards the end of the year.

--IANS

