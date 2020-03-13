  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vistara bans Kamra from flights till April 27

Vistara bans Kamra from flights till April 27

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 23:51:20 IST

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Full service carrier Vistara has banned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from availing its services till April 27 for "unacceptable behaviour" onboard an IndiGo's flight in January this year.

"Based on the 'Order' passed by an internal committee constituted by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. in compliance with the respective CAR and following due process, we have placed the passenger on our no-fly list until 27 April 2020," a Vistara spokesperson said.

Last month, IndiGo had halved the six-month flying ban on Kamra. An 'Internal Committee' had heard both parties in February and passed an order pursuant to which Kamra has been suspended from flying IndiGo for a period of three months.

IndiGo said that it will comply with the order of the Internal Committee.

Lately, Kamra had challenged the airline's decision to bar him from its flights in the Delhi High Court.

In January, IndiGo had barred the stand-up comedian for six months for "unacceptable behaviour" onboard one of its flights.

It was alleged that Kamra, while travelling on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo flight, provoked a TV news anchor by asking questions over his news presentation style.

Following IndiGo's announcement, some other airlines also barred Kamra from flying on any of their flights.

--IANS

rv/kr

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

NewsNeha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

Neha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

NewsWhy Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

Why Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

NewsShweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

NewsDisha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'

NewsSooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Akshay Kumar

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Akshay Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Worry About Me' by Ellie Goulding & blackbear

Song Lyrics of 'Worry About Me' by Ellie Goulding & blackbear

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral