  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Visually-challenged singer records for Marathi film

Visually-challenged singer records for Marathi film

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Jan 2020 16:53:36 IST

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Visually-challenged vocalist Dr Divya Bijur has sung a romantic number for a Marathi movie titled "Vikun Taak".

Divya, who is a physiotherapist by calling, recorded the song, "Dolya mandi, tujha chandva", for "Vikun Taak", which is a socio-comedy focusing on organ donation.

"I cannot see since birth due to an optic nerve condition defect. Organ donation is extremely helpful and can save lives. 'Vikun Taak' emphasises on this topic in a subtle way. Having got an opportunity to sing a song in such a film is a great feeling," said Divya.

"I don't have eyesight but I can see that the message of organ donation will reach every household through 'Vikun Taak'," she added.

Uttung Thakur, producer of the film, which is directed by Sameer Patil, said: "When I heard her sing for the first time, I knew she would be the one best fit for our song. If she appeals through her song, the message will be loud and clear. We are thankful to her for accepting our request to sing a song for us."

The film also features Chunky Pandey, who is making his Marathi film debut with it.

"Doing a film in Marathi, and a socio-comedy genre has always been on my wishlist. Marathi humour cannot be compared. I just love the language. Being born in Mumbai, speaking Marathi has never been a problem because if Hindi is my mother tongue, Marathi is my father tongue," the actor had said.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsRyan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper's kids have a play date

Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper's kids have a play date

News2020 Critics' Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame' bags this prestigious award

2020 Critics' Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame' bags this prestigious award

NewsSonakshi Sinha surprises fans with action-packed throwback video

Sonakshi Sinha surprises fans with action-packed throwback video

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal goofs up yet again

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal goofs up yet again

NewsSunny Singh experiences tremendous fan frenzy!

Sunny Singh experiences tremendous fan frenzy!

NewsCritics' Choice Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' bags best picture award

Critics' Choice Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' bags best picture award

NewsRyan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper's kids have a play date

Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper's kids have a play date

FeatureBonfire, gajak and family time, TV actors share Lohri memories

Bonfire, gajak and family time, TV actors share Lohri memories

News2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Kristen Bell speaks up on women empowerment

2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Kristen Bell speaks up on women empowerment