Vivek Agnihotri to finish script of 'The Kashmir Files' in Himalayas

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 19:20:26 IST

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is in the Himalayas, and a source says he is not just vacationing there but also working on the script of his movie "The Kashmir Files", a film that aims at highlighting the tragic genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

According to a source, the research work of "The Kashmir Files" is over and the movie is currently in scripting stage.

"'The Kashmir Files' is certainly going to be a challenging and mammoth subject to attempt but it's too early to talk about the movie right now," said Agnihotri.

"It's such a divine feeling to be here, in the land of Kailasa brimming with so much positivity, full of energy and obviously the nature at it's best. A creative soul always yearn for all of this," the filmmaker added.

"The Kashmir Files" features Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. Agnihotri's last release, "The Tashkent Files", released in April this year.

--IANS

nn/vnc

