  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

Vivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

Vivek Dahiya
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Apr 2020 10:18:04 IST

In a must watch funny and hilarious video, State of Siege actor Vivek Dahiya recreates a legendary 'Madhubala' scene, calling it one of his 'dreams that will never come true'!

Vivek who has always been a huge fan of the iconic actress from her times, gives in his best shot in this cute scene, whilst trying to pull off his own version of being 'Madhubala's' hero!

A fan of black and white cinema and the legendary queen Madhubala, Vivek in his social media post quoted her to be one of the few legacies who has lived through her work beyond her times! 

Though the black and white feel really seems to be suiting Vivek in this funny pulloff, and he definitely does look like a charming fit of a hero from the golden times of iconic cinema!

Related Topics

NewsSourabh Raaj Jain Pens His Experience of Stepping Into The Role of Lord Krishna

Sourabh Raaj Jain Pens His Experience of Stepping Into The Role of Lord Krishna

NewsCorona effect: Chris Pratt shows off his 'Wolverine' look in quarantine selfie

Corona effect: Chris Pratt shows off his 'Wolverine' look in quarantine selfie

NewsSiddhant Chaturvedi thanks the frontline workers and Mumbai Police for their support

Siddhant Chaturvedi thanks the frontline workers and Mumbai Police for their support

NewsUsher, Lil Jon & Ludacris drop new song 'SexBeat'

Usher, Lil Jon & Ludacris drop new song 'SexBeat'

NewsAnanya Panday opens up on how she feels entering the southern cinema

Ananya Panday opens up on how she feels entering the southern cinema

NewsCoronavirus scare: Rihanna buys a ventilator for her dad

Coronavirus scare: Rihanna buys a ventilator for her dad

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

Song Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

FeaturePyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic