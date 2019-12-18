Vivek Dahiya dancing for wife Divyanka Tripathi

Television couple Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are the cutest couple. They are often seen flaunting their PDA and cant take their eyes off each other.

The lovebirds are currently vacationing and enjoying their ‘ME’ time together.

DiVek celebrating Divyanka's birthday in London. Vivek is seen dancing on the streets of London on the song, 'pretty woman' from the movie, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' for her.They have been sharing lovely pictures with each other on their respective social media handles. Even Divyanka showed off her dancing skills. Both looked adorable while dancing.

This is the most adorable thing ever done by any husband. Vivek Dahiya got married to his co-star of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in July 2016.

Check out Vivek Dahiya’s dance video and photos below:

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi.

Vivek Dahiya dancing on the song 'Pretty Woman' from the movie 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

Divyanka dancing her heart out on the streets of London.

DiVek are just adorable.

Vivek Dahiya's birthday post for wife Divyanka Tripathi. He captioned, "We rarely ever get an uninterrupted time to spend together. When I do scenes with “hit & miss” I often think of us. Last two months went by so quickly and so much has happened. All that we experienced, we learnt has already helped us evolve, become better version of ourselves but the best part of all this is doing it with You. @divyankatripathidahiya #HappyBirthdayLove #LatePost"