Vivek Dahiya's sweet moments lost with memory card

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 19:57:03 IST

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Vivek Dahiya has learnt a few lessons after his DSLR camera was stolen along with its memory card a while back.

On Wednesday, Vivek took to Instagram to express his anger over his camera being stolen during one of his vacations with his wife Divyanka Tripathi. More than losing camera, he felt bad for losing its memory card, as a lot of pictures from their vacation were stored in it.

"Could there be a thing as 'ethical theft' or perhaps a thief who has morals? The one who doesn't swindle anything with emotional value or maybe returned the memory card the same way he took my camera?

"There's a reason why it's called a 'memory card'... With no exaggeration I clicked stunning pictures of Div and us during our trip to Wales & Scotland. Wish I had downloaded those images before they were stolen. It was the most valuable possession from our trip: memories stored in a memory card. In future - never wait, and store those memories immediately (lesson learnt)! In the loving memory of my DSLR that was stolen from my car," Vivek posted.

The couple met for the first time on the sets of "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" and, after several months of dating, got married in 2016.

