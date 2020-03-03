Vivek Dahiya salutes India's 'real heroes'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 16:48:07 IST

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Vivek Dahiya, known for his work in TV shows such as "Qayamat Ki Raat" and "Nach Baliye", praised the real heroes of India on the occasion of National Defence Day.

"Talk about a Hero and the men who put their lives on the line for our country are the real HEROES! I'm proud to be playing one myself in my upcoming project, 'State of Siege' and what a journey it has been," Vivek tweeted on March 3.

"No one can imagine the amount of strength these men need to leave their loved ones behind and fight for our nation! #NationalDefenceDay," he added.

The actor will be seen portraying a strong role in his upcoming web series "State of Siege 26/11" which is based on Sandeep Unnithan's best-selling novel "Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11".

