Voice actor behind 'Bob The Builder' loses battle with cancer

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 14:54:54 IST

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) William Dufris, widely known as the voice of the popular toon character "Bob The Builder", passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 62.

His partners at Pocket Universe Productions, the company he co-founded, confirmed the news via Twitter: "We are heartbroken to announce that the co-founder of @pocketplot and the director of EC Comics Presents... The Vault of Horror, William Dufris, has died from cancer."

Dufris voiced Bob the Builder in the US and Canada for nine seasons of the TV show, "Bob The Builder", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Dufris began his career on the radio in London and at one point featured as Peter Parker in an audio "Spider-Man" drama. He voiced "Bob The Builder" in 75 episodes before he was replaced by comedian Greg Proops in 2006.

He also featured in the kids show "Rocky And The Dodos", and in anime movies like "X" and "Lupin III".

