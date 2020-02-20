  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Want to lose weight? Have big breakfast, light dinner

Want to lose weight? Have big breakfast, light dinner

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 10:49:06 IST

London, Feb 20 (IANS) Eating a big breakfast rather than a large dinner may prevent obesity and high blood sugar, a new study suggests.

The findings, published in the The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers at the University of Lubeck in Germany, found that the body appears to be better at processing food in the morning.

According to the researchers, our body expends energy when we digest food for the absorption, digestion, transport and storage of nutrients.

This process, known as diet-induced thermogenesis (DIT), is a measure of how well our metabolism is working, and can differ depending on mealtime.

"Our results show that a meal eaten for breakfast, regardless of the amount of calories it contains, creates twice as high diet-induced thermogenesis as the same meal consumed for dinner," said the study corresponding author, Juliane Richter, from University of Lübeck in Germany.

"This finding is significant for all people as it underlines the value of eating enough at breakfast," Richter added.

For the results, the researchers conducted a three-day laboratory study of 16 men who consumed a low-calorie breakfast and high-calorie dinner, and vice versa in a second round.

They found identical calorie consumption led to 2.5 times higher DIT in the morning than in the evening after high-calorie and low-calorie meals.

The food-induced increase of blood sugar and insulin concentrations was diminished after breakfast compared with dinner, the study said.

The results also show eating a low-calorie breakfast increased appetite, specifically for sweets.

"We recommend that patients with obesity as well as healthy people eat a large breakfast rather than a large dinner to reduce body weight and prevent metabolic diseases," Richter said.

The study conducted at University of Lubeck in Northern Germany, is a research Institute, focuses almost entirely on medicine and sciences.

--IANS

bu/dpb

NewsAbhimanyu Dassani & Mrunal Thakur unite for 'Aankh Micholi'

Abhimanyu Dassani & Mrunal Thakur unite for 'Aankh Micholi'

NewsSonam Kapoor gets nostalgic as 'Neerja' clocks 4th anniversary

Sonam Kapoor gets nostalgic as 'Neerja' clocks 4th anniversary

NewsShehnaaz Gill is kissing Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali is the cutest thing

Shehnaaz Gill is kissing Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali is the cutest thing

NewsJustin Bieber's stress-buster secret revealed

Justin Bieber's stress-buster secret revealed

NewsHimanshu Malhotra loves playing a doctor onscreen

Himanshu Malhotra loves playing a doctor onscreen

NewsSuriya shares a 'happy selfie' with wife Jyothika

Suriya shares a 'happy selfie' with wife Jyothika

Fashion & LifestyleShraddha Kapoor nails the perfect wedding look in her new song 'Bhankas'

Shraddha Kapoor nails the perfect wedding look in her new song 'Bhankas'

Fashion & LifestyleSara Ali Khan's trendy hairstyles

Sara Ali Khan's trendy hairstyles

NewsRicha Chadha pays homage to Smita Patil

Richa Chadha pays homage to Smita Patil