Top Gun Maverick: Tom Cruise and cast fly real fighter jets

In the second trailer of the highly-anticipated film 'Top Gun: Maverick', Tom Cruise and the cast literally went sky-high. To make the film look more realistic, the actors trained hard to withstand vigorous power and had to fly real fighter jets for the sequel.

"After 34 years, Cruise returns as Maverick," says original Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer in a behind-the-scenes featurette of the film released on Wednesday. The video, released by Paramount Pictures, also shows how the U.S. Navy helped the filmmakers for the sequel to the iconic 1986 film.

"It’s a love letter to aviation - we’re going to show you what it’s really like to be a Top Gun pilot. It’s amazing what the audience is going to experience. Thanks to Tom, all the actors became accustomed to the g-forces by all the training that they did."

In the sequel, Tom Cruise returns as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, working as a test pilot decades after the first movie which released in 1986.

The actor crosses paths with Lt. Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his former best friend Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw, who died while flying with Maverick in 'Top Gun' while training a detachment of young pilots for a specialized mission.