  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Top Gun Maverick: Tom Cruise and cast fly real fighter jets

Top Gun Maverick: Tom Cruise and cast fly real fighter jets

Top Gun Maverick: Tom Cruise and cast fly real fighter jets
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Dec 2019 11:45:54 IST

In the second trailer of the highly-anticipated film 'Top Gun: Maverick', Tom Cruise and the cast literally went sky-high. To make the film look more realistic, the actors trained hard to withstand vigorous power and had to fly real fighter jets for the sequel.

"After 34 years, Cruise returns as Maverick," says original Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer in a behind-the-scenes featurette of the film released on Wednesday. The video, released by Paramount Pictures, also shows how the U.S. Navy helped the filmmakers for the sequel to the iconic 1986 film.

Also Read: Tom Cruise gives a sneak peek at the highly anticipated sequel

"It’s a love letter to aviation - we’re going to show you what it’s really like to be a Top Gun pilot. It’s amazing what the audience is going to experience. Thanks to Tom, all the actors became accustomed to the g-forces by all the training that they did."

In the sequel, Tom Cruise returns as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, working as a test pilot decades after the first movie which released in 1986.

The actor crosses paths with Lt. Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his former best friend Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw, who died while flying with Maverick in 'Top Gun' while training a detachment of young pilots for a specialized mission.

Related Topics

NewsWhy Renee Zellweger decided to take a break from acting

Why Renee Zellweger decided to take a break from acting

NewsVarun Dhawan opens up on CAA protests

Varun Dhawan opens up on CAA protests

NewsSelena Gomez soiled her pants when going to Ed Sheeran's concert

Selena Gomez soiled her pants when going to Ed Sheeran's concert

NewsKnow why Daisy Ridley gets stage fright?

Know why Daisy Ridley gets stage fright?

NewsWill Ferrell to star in 'Cocaine Island' remake

Will Ferrell to star in 'Cocaine Island' remake

NewsKriti Sanon: Comedy is serious business

Kriti Sanon: Comedy is serious business

NewsKriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

NewsTelugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

Telugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

NewsCheck out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra

Check out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra