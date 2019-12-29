We failed: Ekta Kapoor on Kushal Punjabi's suicide

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Dec 2019 13:52:15 IST

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Indian film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor is devastated with the untimely death of actor Kushal Punjabi, and feels that she failed as she could not help him in his struggle with depression.

"Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. You have served your time in hell," said Ekta in an emotional post on Instagram.

Kushal committed suicide at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area late on Thursday night. As per a statement from the police, the actor "committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope".

"Just got to know we lost someone to depression. We failed... Rest in peace! Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. you have served your time in hell," Ekta wrote on Instagram after hearing about his death.

Kushal was a popular face on Indian television. He acted in daily soaps such as "Dekho Magar Pyaar Se", "Hum Tum", "Aasman Se Aage" and his last, "Ishq Mein Marjawan". He was also seen in films such as "Lakshya", "Kaal", "Salaam-e-ishq" and "A Gentleman", among others. The actor was 37 and is survived by his three-year-old son.

