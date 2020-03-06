Web series trains focus on Muzaffarnagar as crime capital of 2000s

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) The upcoming web series "Bhaukaal" is a gripping action drama based on true events and centred on an IPS Officer who brings down the organised crime rates in Uttar Pradesh in the early 2000s.

Toplined by Mohit Raina, the show is directed by Jatin Wagle.

Raina returns to the screens after his lauded roles in "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and also his small screen avatar as Mahadev in "Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev".

"Bhaukaal" is set in Muzaffarnagar of 2003, which was known as the crime capital of India back then. The series tells the story of how a single courageous police officer takes it on himself to clean up the town of organised crime and also battles influential locals in the process.

Raina features alongside an ensemble cast that includes Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bidita Bag, Sunny Hinduja, Rashmi Rajput, Pradeep Nagar and Gulki Joshi.

The 10-episode series is produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri and scripted by Akash Mohimen, Jay Bansal and Rohit Chauhan.

The series streams on MX Player.

--IANS

