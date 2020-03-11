  1. Home
Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail for sex crimes

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 20:55:14 IST

New York, March 11 (IANS) Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was on Wednesday sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault.

The 67-year-old, who was in custody following his conviction last month, came to the court on a wheel-chair for the sentencing, the BBC reported.

Weinstein, one of Hollywood's most powerful figures, was convicted by the New York Supreme Court on February 25 for committing a criminal sex act in the first degree, and rape in the third degree.

The jury, comprising seven men and five women, came to the verdict after deliberating in the case for more than 26 hours over five days. They found Weinstein guilty of a criminal sex act in the first degree for forcing oral sex on former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. On this count, he faced a minimum of five years and a maximum of 25 years jail term.

He was also convicted of raping a woman in a New York hotel in 2013 and faced a maximum of four years on this count.

