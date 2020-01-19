Westlife invite Wayne, Coleen Rooney at their gig

London, Jan 19 (IANS) Irish boyband Westlife have invited footballer Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen to be VIP guests at their upcoming Wembley Stadium gig.

The boyband performed a very special gig at Wayne and Coleen's wedding 12 years ago - and the couple are still huge fans, reports mirror.co.uk.

A source close to the band said: "Coleen and Wayne are huge fans of Westlife. In fact, Wayne is a bigger fan than Coleen! The lads played at their wedding.

"They've been invited to Wembley as VIP guests and will relive the magic of their wedding night when they hear the band belting out all of their favourite Westlife hits. A lot is going into making Wembley and the 2020 summer tour Westlife's best ever."

Last year, band member Kian Egan looked back on the special wedding gig.

As he prepared to take to the stage with Shane Filan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Byrne, he had said: "Wayne Rooney's wedding was probably the biggest private gig we've ever done.

"The funniest thing about that was we all thought we were being hired by Wayne for Coleen and when we got to the wedding she came in and said hello to us and was like, 'Wayne doesn't know you're here, so he's going to lose his life when you walk out'.

"We said, 'We thought we were here for you' and she was like, 'No he's the Westlife fan'. That was hilarious and when we came out he lost his life and we pulled him up on stage and did a song with him."

Kian said Wayne could "hold a tune" as he "tried his best" to sing along to their hits, but that the best part of the night was when they "got absolutely smashed with the whole family".

2020 is set to be Westlife's biggest year yet, following their successful comeback last year with a whopping sell-out tour and a No 1 album with Spectrum.

--IANS

dc/kr