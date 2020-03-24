  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Jasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra and other celebs are recommending to watch during the home bound scenario

Jasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra and other celebs are recommending to watch during the home bound scenario

What actors are recommending to watch during the home bound scenario!
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Mar 2020 17:25:56 IST

Mrunal Jain: I am watching fitness videos and this web series Special Ops. I recommend Hrithik Roshan’s films Yaadein and Kaho Na Pyar Hai. I am also helping my mom in cooking, learning how to make fruit cake and Nankhatai.

Shashank Vyas: I am catching up on the Netflix web series and reading books. I recommend The Power of Subconscious Mind, I love that book. I am talking to friends on the phone too. We need to be positive during this time.

Sharad Malhotra: I am spending quality time with my wife and mom. I am talking to my close friends every day to make sure they are safe. I am practicing the guitar and spending time with my pet Musky too. I am checking out web series on hotstar. I recommend Special Ops.

Vivian Dsena: For me, things haven’t changed much. I hardly have a social circle, so social distancing isn’t a problem for me. This is surely not a time to enjoy yet one has to keep a positive attitude. I want to tell everyone to stay positive as no amount of panicking will make a difference. One should watch one's own self, introspect and focus on what is important rather clicking 1000 selfies to post on insta.

Mohammad Nazim: I am staying indoors, watching YouTube fitness videos. I recommend Salman Khan’s films which are inspiring and entertaining. I am also hearing Kishore Kumar songs and catching up on web series on Hotstar

Aniruddh Dave: I am spending time with my wife Shubhi Ahuja and pet Mui. I am playing the piano too at home. I recommend watching Bhagyashree’s film Maine Pyar Kiya again and again.

Jasmin Bhasin: I recommend Kangana Ranaut and Sridevi’s films like Queen and Chandni. One has to keep a positive approach. Whatever is happening is affecting everyone. It’s a trying situation for everyone. One can also see Housefull comedy series starring Akshay Kumar

Related Topics

FeatureCovid-19 scare halts movie, TV show shoots; Shivin Narang, Arjun Bijlani and other celebs give their take

Covid-19 scare halts movie, TV show shoots; Shivin Narang, Arjun Bijlani and other celebs give their take

FeatureRomantic songs from the serial Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

Romantic songs from the serial Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

FeatureThese pictures of Nakuul Mehta will kill you just with his smile

These pictures of Nakuul Mehta will kill you just with his smile

FeatureParas-Mahira, Asim-Himanshi, Sidharth-Shehnaaz: Which song is your favorite ?

Paras-Mahira, Asim-Himanshi, Sidharth-Shehnaaz: Which song is your favorite ?

FeatureSaath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs will make you nostalgic

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs will make you nostalgic

FeatureYeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs

NewsKriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

NewsTerence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

Terence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

FeatureJasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra and other celebs are recommending to watch during the home bound scenario

Jasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra and other celebs are recommending to watch during the home bound scenario