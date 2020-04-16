  1. Home
  2. News
  3. What Rhea Chakraborty said on 'relationship' with Sushant Singh Rajput

What Rhea Chakraborty said on 'relationship' with Sushant Singh Rajput

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 16:47:09 IST

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Actress Rhea Chakraborty prefers no intrusion into her private life, and that is the reason she never reacts to the rumours of her relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress says Sushant is a "dear friend", and refused to get into any more details.

Asked if all the recent headlines about their reported affair takes away her focus from work, Rhea told IANS: "Sushant is a dear friend. I have known him for many years! No more comments on this."

Rhea is coping up with the lockdown by "reflecting inwards".

"Sweating it out, yoga , meditation, cooking… Also did an Ayurveda course … Learning a lot about new things and health," she added.

On the work front, she is seen in Sonam Nair's short film "Boom Noom". It premiered on Zee5 on April 15 as part of their online short film festival.

Talking about the film, she said: "I really enjoyed shooting this over one single entire night! The crew was fun. Sonam has the wackiest sense of humour. She kept us happy."

--IANS

sug/vnc

News'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

NewsKota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

Kota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

NewsShraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

NewsNakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

NewsBritney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

NewsCamila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Movie ReviewLove Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Love Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Fashion & LifestyleJacqueline Fernandez shows us how Yoga, with inversions is the best pick for quarantine

Jacqueline Fernandez shows us how Yoga, with inversions is the best pick for quarantine

FeatureRangrasiya serial songs which will make you nostagic

Rangrasiya serial songs which will make you nostagic