When Bani J was 'dangerously dehydrated'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 20:15:19 IST

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) TV personality and actress Bani J says she was "dangerously dehydrated" while shooting for the second season of "Four More Shots Please!" in Udaipur.

Bani shared a photograph of herself along with co-stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.

"Udaipur with my girls! It was literally 4500 degrees and I don't know how we didn't collectively melt into these steps. Edit: Also if you zoom in close enough you'll see what was at the start of this shoot a beautiful flower from the Champa tree near us but that had wilted away in seconds because of the aforementioned heat," she wrote.

"Which is why it also looks like a soiled tissue... or what I saw at first glance - a tiny wittle creature trying to escape from Kirti's hand. I blame the heat for this, I was dangerously dehydrated that day," she added.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the second season of "Four More Shots Please!" sees four women making radical choices in love, career and friendship. The web-series airs on Amazon Prime Video.

--IANS

dc/vnc

