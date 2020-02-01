When Big B led Divyanka Tripathi by her 'dupatta'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Feb 2020 18:20:48 IST

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) A video of "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" actress Divyanka Tripathi shooting with Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has gone viral on social media.

Divyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the shoot, reportedly a commercial for a detergent brand.

In the clip, Big B is seen leading Divyanka by her dupatta. She sports a blush pink suit with white trousers and a dupatta, while Big B dons a white shirt and trousers with ice-blue coat.

"How'd you caption this? -With #BigB the #LegendOfBigScreen. -Learnt a few more lessons about #BeingTrueToYourWork and #BeingAThoroughProfessional! @amitabhbachchan," Divyanka captioned the video.

Divyanka, who is married to TV actor Vivek Dahiya, rose to prominence by playing a dual role in the soap "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann" and is also seen in "Ye Hai Mohabbatein".

In 2017, she won the dance reality show "Nach Baliye".

