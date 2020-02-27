  1. Home
When Big B met little Ranbir Kapoor

When Big B met little Ranbir Kapoor (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Feb 2020 16:28:32 IST

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday posted a 30-year-old picture where he is seen with his "Brahmastra" co-star Ranbir Kapoor, then a little boy.

Big B uploaded a collage of 'then and now' photos of the two on Instagram and Twitter.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares an heartfelt message for Shweta Bachchan

"THEN and NOW .. the wide eyed RANBIR on sets of Ajooba with Shashi ji and me .. and the dominant RANBIR today on sets of BRAHMASTRA with me ... 1990 to 2020 !!!! Phew !! Been a while," Big B wrote.

In the images, Amitabh be seen greeting little Ranbir as he stands beside his late granduncle Shashi Kapoor on the set of the film "Ajooba". The collage also has a picture of Ranbir and Big B on the set of their upcoming movie "Brahmastra".

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, "Brahmastra: Part One" is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam -- on December 4. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

