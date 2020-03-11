When composer Pyarelal played piano on Maniesh Paul's request

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 19:47:29 IST

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Veteran music composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma will be seen in the upcoming episode of the singing reality TV show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa".

A promo has been released in which host Maniesh Paul is seen welcoming Pyarelal and his wife Sunila Sharma on stage.

While interacting with the renowned composer, Maniesh shared an anecdote when the former played the piano at his request.

"As we all know Pyarelalji is known for playing piano which he has stopped playing since last few years, we all requested Pyarelalji to perform on which he agreed to join us on stage and played his and my favourite tune on a piano. Following that all the contestants along with the judges joined him and sang all time favourite song 'Zindagi Harr Kadam Ek Badi Jung Hai' from the movie 'Meri Jung'. We are were so thrilled and excited and it was out of the world experience to see Pyarelalji perform live," Maniesh said.

