When Jenna Dewan lost a dance battle to fiance Steve Kazee

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jenna Dewan, who has wooed fans with her moves in the film "Step Up", lost a dance battle to her fiancé Steve Kazee.

Dewan revealed to her followers that she lost to Kazee in a "Just Dance Battle", reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actress shared a series of vision on her Instagram stories about what she and Kazee have been doing during the quarantine period because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In some of the clips, the couple can be seen dancing to music.

In the next post, Dewan shared a close-up image of herself looking disappointed.

"I can't win Just Dance to save my life," she wrote over the picture.

For their dance battle, the 39-year-old actress sported a light hoodie with a matching pair of sweatpants.

She chose to go make-up free and keep her hair open. Kazee, 44, wore dark top and black trousers.

The couple's "Just Dance" battle came three weeks after they welcomed their first son, whom they have named Callum Michael Rebel.

--IANS

dc/vnc