When Kirti Kulhari tried push-ups in a lehanga

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 20:34:11 IST

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) While shooting for the second season of "Four More Shots Please!", actress Kirti Kulhari tried doing push-ups on the sets, and that too in a lehanga.

Taking to her Instagram, Kirti posted a few videos in which she is seen practising push-ups in the ethnic wear.

"Some dedication to #pushups here ...yes have not learnt to go down all the way..but soon ... also FYI my knees are not bent here, doing the regular ones #FourMoreShotsPlease," she captioned the videos.

Reacting to her video, a user commented: "That lehanga though."

Another one wrote: "New style of doing push-ups."

Apart from this, Kirti suggested her followers that they should have a daily routine for all activities including waking up from sleep, eating, and even watching TV amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I know it's tough. We all go out to work everyday and are used to that life. Suddenly we are all sitting at home. I think one of the ways to tackle this is to have a routine. Please follow a routine of when to wake up, eat, watching TV, which will make things easier for all of us. Just stay at home and spread happiness, not corona," she had said.

